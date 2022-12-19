South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Leads Extended Cabinet Meeting to Further Prepare for Severe Weather and Load Shedding-Related Risks

press release

Premier leads extended Cabinet meeting to further prepare for severe weather and load shedding-related risks

Today Premier Alan Winde chaired an extended Cabinet meeting where various provincial ministers again outlined their departments' emergency preparations for another bout of inclement weather that will hit several regions o the province in the coming days. Heads of Departments, mayors, municipal managers of municipalities in affected regions as well as Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile were part of the meeting.

Apart from the severe weather, load shedding continues unabated and with the sudden resignation of Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer Andre De Ruyter there are fears the situation will worsen. This all comes amid the festive tourism season. "I was at the N1 toll plaza earlier today where provincial traffic, South African Police Service, and other law enforcement, as well as emergency services personnel, are conducting a massive road safety and awareness operation. As we head into the first long weekend of the festive season, it was encouraging to see all the necessary role players combining their efforts and resources," said the Premier after handing out road safety pamphlets to motorists.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for the next few days for several regions in the province. At the Cabinet briefing, the head of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) detailed the various risks that accompany inclement weather. All the centre's resources and services have been activated, personnel are on high alert and partner organisations like NGOs are also on board to assist.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Head of Department Graham Paulse gave a presentation detailing the numerous risks and mitigation measures for municipalities in regions that will be impacted by the inclement weather and ongoing load shedding. Department officials and their entities will meet daily until the weather passes to make regular assessments.

"We need to constantly stay on top of this situation. I am confident that every single role player is as prepared as they can be," emphasised the Premier. He added, "It is critical that we all work together and coordinate our operations to prevent and mitigate disasters."