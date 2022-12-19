Gabon: Opposition Proposes a Transitional Gov't

9 December 2022
Radio France Internationale

The leader of the congrès du Parti démocratique gabonais (in power for 55 years) is calling for a transitional government. Gabon is just a few months away from the next presidential election, though the date has not yet been officially set. The ruling party is scheduled to have its congress from December 23 to 24, and this could see them nominate a new candidate. One after the other political parties are making their comeback - one of these is the Rassemblement pour le Gabon (RPG).

The president of the RPG, Laurent Angué Mezui proposed a political transition that will last two to three years to "better prepare" for the elections. He believes that will be better than going for a presidential election at this time.

"We believe that Gabon is going through a multifaceted and multidimensional crisis. A political, social, economic and moral crisis. And always, we deplore the loss of human lives and the destruction of public property the day after each election. We believe that 'it's time that we tackle the root causes, from the start, instead of waiting for a death. It's time that today we can sit down to place the general interest above all," he said.

When asked who will lead the transition and for how long, Laurent Angué Mezui specifies: "It is a consensus that must emerge around a round table discussion and the conclave that we will have to organize, because we must first set up a National Transitional Council and, by consensus, they will agree on who can lead this political transition. This political transition could last between two and three years maximum."

He further said proposals are not in violation of the Constitution: "We are talking about a political transition, not a constitutional transition, and even less a transition after a military coup or an insurgency ... "

Translated from RFI by Allafrica's Michael Tantoh

