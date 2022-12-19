Kenya: Beware of Fake Facebook Page Promising Big Discounts On Water Tanks

A Facebook page called Roto Tanks Limited is offering huge discounts for Roto water tanks manufactured by Roto Moulders Limited, a company in Kenya.

One advert published on 30 July 2022 promises a discount of up to 30% and free delivery countrywide.

"ROTO TANK BIG SALE! Today marks the last day of our monthly offers, don't miss your chance! Make your order today and get upto 30% Off with Free Delivery countrywide!!!" it reads.

The page uses the logo of Roto Moulders as its cover photo. It also features a Roto water tank on its profile photo section.

But is the Facebook page and the offers advertised on it legit? We checked.

Another fake Facebook page with fake offers

The Facebook "page transparency" section of the page shows it was created on 26 July and has 459 followers. It posted its first offer the same day. Suspiciously, the section does not include any website, which would be unusual for a genuine company.

The official Facebook page of the company - Roto Tanks - has over 49,500 followers and was created on 13 February 2014. The page can be accessed from the company's website. None of the heavily discounted offers are advertised on it.

In a post on Facebook, the company has warned the public against getting conned.

"Please note that our official Facebook page is Roto Tanks and NOT Roto Tanks Limited. We are in no way affiliated with Roto Tanks Limited," it said.

Roto Tanks confirmed to Africa Check that the Facebook page advertising big discounts is fake.