Kenya: Ignore Twitter Account Impersonating Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha

19 December 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

IN SHORT: A Twitter account in the name of Susan Nakhumicha, Kenya's cabinet secretary for health, is impersonating her. You are advised to steer clear of it.

Kenyan president William Ruto named his 21-person cabinet in September 2022. Susan Nakhumicha, appointed to the health docket, has more than 15 years' experience in the sector. She took over from Mutahi Kagwe.

In the wake of Nakhumicha's appointment, a Twitter account in her name popped up.

The account, "Dr. Nakhumicha S. Wafula", uses the minister's photo and tweets with the handle "@SusanNakhumicha".

The bio claims she has "Expertise in managing procure to pay Supply Chain with efficient tracking & traceability of goods which improves supply chain performance."

The account links to the health ministry's health.go.ke website.

The account has been receiving regular engagement from users who no doubt believe they are interacting with the cabinet secretary. And the account tweets in a way that impersonates Nakhumicha.

But is this really her official Twitter account?

'Kindly ignore and/or report any handles impersonating me'

In November the health ministry posted this profile as the cabinet secretary's official Twitter page. "You can engage with health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S Wafula @Nakhumicha_S," the tweet read.

Nakhumicha quote-tweeted it and urged Kenyans to ignore and report any Twitter handles impersonating her.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.