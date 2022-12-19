Tunisia: 21 Candidates Have Won Parliamentary Seats in 1st Round (Mansri)

Tunis/Tunisia — 21 candidates won parliamentary seats in the 1st round according to the preliminary results of the legislative elections, said spokesperson for the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mansr, adding that the second round will be held in 133 constituencies.

Speaking to TAP on Monday, Mansri affirmed that the ISIE will announce on Monday evening, the results of the first round.

19 out of the 21 candidates who had run for the legislative elections in constituencies which had only one or two candidacies, he specified.

Besides, Mansri pointed out that the candidates can as of December 20, lodge their appeal against the results of the legislative elections' 1st round, whose final will be announced on January 19, 2023.

The electoral campaign for the 2nd round will start on January 20, the spokesman specified.

The results of the two rounds will be announced on March 3, 2023, he added.