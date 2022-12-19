Tunisia: 21 Candidates Have Won Parliamentary Seats in 1st Round (Mansri)

19 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 21 candidates won parliamentary seats in the 1st round according to the preliminary results of the legislative elections, said spokesperson for the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mansr, adding that the second round will be held in 133 constituencies.

Speaking to TAP on Monday, Mansri affirmed that the ISIE will announce on Monday evening, the results of the first round.

19 out of the 21 candidates who had run for the legislative elections in constituencies which had only one or two candidacies, he specified.

Besides, Mansri pointed out that the candidates can as of December 20, lodge their appeal against the results of the legislative elections' 1st round, whose final will be announced on January 19, 2023.

The electoral campaign for the 2nd round will start on January 20, the spokesman specified.

The results of the two rounds will be announced on March 3, 2023, he added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.