Tunisia: Olive Harvest Estimated At Over 28 Thousand Tonnes in Siliana

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest season is ongoing in the siliana governorate where it has reached a progress rate of 37% with a total estimated at 10.647 thousand tonnes of olives, head of the fruit trees department at the Local Authority of Agricultural Development Khaled Badreddine said.

The current season's harvest is estimated at 28.510 thousand tonnes of olives, i.e. 5.700 thousand tonnes of olive oil, he told TAP.

Among the main obstacles for the season (to last till the end of February 2023) is the low rainfall, which has negatively affected the volume of production, and the rising cost of harvesting and processing.