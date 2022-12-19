Tunisia: Number of Merchant Websites Up 4 Percent End of Sep. 2022 (Bct)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of merchant websites rose by 4% during the first 9 months of 2022, reaching 1.489 by the end of September, against 1.436 during the same period last year.

The fleet of electronic payment acceptance points included 3.000 automated teller machine (ATMs) (up 1.5% compared to the same perio in 2021), 32.000 electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTOPS) (+10.5%) and 6 million bank cards (+6.2%), reads the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT)'s periodic report on payments in Tunisia published Monday.

Likewise, the number of e-payment operations reached 9.4 million operations worth TND 619 million by the end of September, posting a 31% and 52% rise, respectively.

The BCT further reported a net increase in the volume of electronic payment methods (cheques, direct debits, exchange bills and transfer under TND 100 thousand).

The BCT's report aims to inform the public about the indicators and trends in this field, as well as the structuring projects supporting the development of e-payments so as to implement its strategy in terms of financial inclusion and decashing.