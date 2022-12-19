Tunisia Bags 4 Medals At 3rd Arabian Mathematical Olympiad

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia bagged four medals (1 gold, two silver and 1 bronze) at the 3rd Arabian Mathematical Olympiad.

The gold medal was snatched by student Adam Bizid, while the two silver medals went to Amir Souissi and Awab Othman, President of the Arab Mathematical Olympiad scientific committee Tahar Dergaa said during the closing ceremony organised at the seat of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO).

Student Omar Cherif won the bronze.

Education Minister Fethi Sellaouti said on the occasion, that this event, which was organised remotely on December 15, saw the participation of 60 brilliant students from 15 Arab countries.

"It was an occasion to promote the scientific skills and check the efficiency of the teaching curucula so as to be able to adjust them," he added.

Taking the floor, ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amor affirmed the organisation's keenness to preserve this scientific competition that helps students compete in a scientific field in a bid to develop their skills.