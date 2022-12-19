Ethiopia: Nation Earns More Than 41 Million Dollars From Meat Export Trade in Five Months

Ethiopian Agriculture Authority disclosed that the country has earned more than 41 million USD from the export trade of meat over the past five months.

The Authority stated that the nation is working to export 28 tons of meat to the international market during the current Ethiopian fiscal year that started on July 7/2022.

Export Abattoir Inspection and Certification Director at the Ethiopian Agriculture Authority, Dr. Ayalew Shumete told ENA that the nation has generated 41.8 million USD by exporting 5,900 tons of meat to the international market during the first five months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are the major market destinations of Ethiopia's meat product, it was learned.

According to the Director, Ethiopia is working to export 28 tons of meat to the international market and secure more than 150 million USD during the current fiscal year.

He mentioned about the efforts being done to strengthen quality of meat product and expand market destinations.

The Director has also said that efforts are being exerted to get meat markets in China, Indonesia, and European countries.

Ethiopia currently has capacity to export 200,000 tons of meat annually to the international market; he said adding that several activities are underway to realizing this goal.

Ethiopia is endowed with significant livestock resources and holds the largest livestock population in Africa, estimated at around 70.2 million cattle, 42.9 million sheep, 52 million goats and 8 million camels.