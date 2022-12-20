South Africa: Banyana Banyana Players Finally Paid Bonuses

South Africa's women soccer team Banyana Banyana at a welcoming ceremony at OR Tambo International Airport after their WAFCON victory, July 26, 2022.

Five Limpopo-born Banyana Banyana players have finally been paid their R100,000 by the provincial Limpopo Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Lebogang Ramalepe, Noko Matlou, Amogelang Motau, Hilda Magaia and Nomvula Kgoale were promised the bonuses by former sport MEC Thandi Moraka.

This was shortly after the players arrived in the country from Morocco after being crowned African champions in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Magaia, who scored a brace in the Wafcon final against Morocco, confirmed they have been paid.

"On top of the R100,000 we also got an extra R2,000 each from the Limpopo Businesswomen Association," she said.

"We had become worried when there was no communication from the department but we are grateful they have done the right thing. We worked hard to put our country on the global map at the Wafcon."

The 28-year-old striker who plays for Sejong Sportstoto in South Korea added: "We appreciated the extra incentive and I must admit we couldn't believe how the businesswomen association noticed our efforts."

In the department's defence, its head of communications Kenny Mathivha said the delay in payment was an administrative oversight from their side but the matter was "being looked into".

Mathivha could not be reached for immediate comment to confirm they have sorted out the matter.