Egypt: Sisi Urges Rolling Out Incentive Packages for Medical Teams

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has instructed the government to roll out incentive packages for medical teams at basic healthcare facilities.

Sisi also directed the bodies concerned to supply those facilities with necessary equipment and support them with specialized clinics to help meet citizens' needs of pre-marital healthcare services, follow up chronic cases, and provide the elderly with needed care, while ensuring 24/7 emergency services at the targeted facilities.

The president was speaking during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and Presidential Adviser for Health and Prevention Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag El Din.

The meeting followed up on the progress of implementing public health initiatives and the efforts afoot for upscaling healthcare services at basic healthcare facilities nationwide, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi also ordered the government to study the possibility of providing at-home healthcare services for senior citizens and people with special needs.

Meanwhile, Abdel Ghaffar briefed the president on his ministry's efforts to build healthy families, and enhance reproductive and family planning programs, the spokesman noted.

On that score, Sisi called for organizing an annual conference bringing together all relevant experts to discuss the healthcare situation in Egypt and promote health-related awareness, especially in respect of family planning services, while raising the community's awareness of the overpopulation problem and how it affects the health of mothers, children, and the family.