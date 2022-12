Around 20 cemeteries from the late period of Ancient Egypt have been unearthed by archaeologists that excavate at "Tal El Deir" site in New Damietta city.

The country's archaeological mission of the Supreme Council of Antiquities made the finds.

In statements, Head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said that such discovery is considered a significant scientific and archaeological discovery.

The discovered cemeteries contain mud brick tombs and simple pits, he added.