Egypt: Electricity Minister Discusses Cooperation With British Ambassador

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker, received, 19-12-2022, Gareth Bayley, British Ambassador to Cairo, Martin Cave, director of the British Gas and Electricity Markets Office, and their accompanying delegation, discussing ways to support and enhance cooperation with the Egyptian electricity and renewable energy sector, as well as to increase investment opportunities in Egypt.

Shaker praised the distinguished relations between Egypt and Britain in many aspects of cooperation in the field of electricity and renewable energy.

He also praised the fruitful and constructive cooperation with a number of British companies in the sector's projects in Egypt, expressing his welcome to increase the volume of this cooperation.