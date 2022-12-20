Tunisia: Voter Turnout in December 17 Legislative Election Stands At 11.22 Percent, Says Isie's Bouasker [upd 1]

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker said Monday the voter turnout in the December 17 parliamentary elections reached 11.22 percent.

The number of registered voters is 9,136,502, he said, noting that 1,025,418 cast their ballots on polling day.

The number of invalid ballots reached 45,613 and that of blank ballots 23,789, he added.

As for the votes cast, they are 956,016.

The total number of candidates in the early parliamentary elections is 1055.