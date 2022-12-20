South Africa: Call For Competent Engineer as Eskom CEO - South African News Briefs - December 20, 2022

Cape Town —

Call for Competent Engineer to Take Reins as Eskom CEO

The National Society of Black Engineers has said that a competent and credible engineer is needed at Eskom to steer the country out of its electricity crisis, Eye Witness News reports. The society's president Mdu Mlaba, said an engineer that has actually worked for years as a practicing engineer and who is recognised by the Engineering Council of South Africa as a competent engineer, should be appointed.



Mixed Reactions From Ruling Party Delegates on Ramaphosa's Reelection

The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the African National Congress for a second five-year term has drawn vastly different reactions from two of the party's coastal provinces - KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, Eye Witness News reports. Ramaphosa had a clear victory over opponent, Zweli Mkhize - former party treasurer and former health minister, who largely represents KwaZulu-Natal. While the ANC Western Cape MP Faiez Jacobs s were ecstatic at the results, one KwaZulu-Natal delegate Khethumusa Zungu said the results were manipulated.