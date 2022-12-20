Zimbabwe: New Permanent Secretaries Named for Defence and Home Affairs Ministries

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed two senior government officials Aaron Nhepera and Gerald Gwinji as permanent secretaries in the Defence and Home Affairs ministries respectively effective January 1 next year.

The announcement was made by acting chief secretary to the President and cabinet, Martin Rushwaya Monday.

"His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe No. 20 of [2013], as amended, approved the appointment of the following senior officers as Permanent Secretaries Mr Aaron Tonde Nhepera - Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, and Dr Gerald Gwinji - Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage," Rushwaya said.

According to Rushwaya Nhepera will replace Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe when the latter retires on 31st December, 2022.

Prior to being Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage since 2019, Nhepera served as Deputy Director General in the President's Department.

Gwinji will succeed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage following the transfer of Nhepera to the Ministry of Defence.

The retired Major General has served in government since 1987 when joined the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) as medical officer.

He rose through the ranks to become senior medical officer; Director of Medical Services and chief adviser to the Commander Defence Forces; and Director General Health Services in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

Gwinji subsequently served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare until he was transferred to the Office of the President and Cabinet as Head of the Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Public Sector.