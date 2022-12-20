Tanzania: Minister Showers Praises On NBS for Successful 2022 Census

18 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa

Kilimanjaro — THE Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Ms Jenista Mhagama, has commended the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for successfully organising and coordinating the 2022 National Population and Housing census.

Ms Mhagama gave the compliments during the second meeting of the sixth workers' council of the NBS which was held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region for two days from Thursday.

"NBS worked very hard and effectively cooperated with census commissioners in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar and their respective team members. The good results of the census are a great achievement for the country's development plans," she said.

"The results provide accurate and reliable statistics and thus make it easier for the government to bring development to the people."

She said that the government has already prepared a programme that aims to provide guidance in the use of the census data at all government levels in the country as well by individual citizens.

Commenting on the meeting, Ms Mhagama said the workers' council meetings were very important because they reflect the concept of collective responsibilities through participation of workers at workplaces.

The involvement of employees in decision making at various levels through their workers' councils builds solidarity at workplaces, something which enables institutions to achieve their goals.

On her part, the government's Chief Statistician, Dr Albina Chuwa, said the results of the 2022 population and housing census will help the government reduce costs it incurs in looking for various statistics for development plans in the country.

Dr Chuwa, who by the virtue of her post is the chairperson of the NBS workers council, thanked the government as well as other stakeholders who worked closely with the NBS when conducting the census.

In addition, Dr Chuwa said in order to increase effectiveness in the activities carried out by the institution, the NBS has allowed its 126 employees to pursue further studies both long-term and short-term training programmes.

Speaking during the session, the Tanzania Mainland Census Commissioner Ms Anne Makinda said the results of the 2022 population and housing census have identified new economic and social opportunities in both urban and rural areas.

