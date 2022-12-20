Sudan: First Congress of Nationals in Khartoum

Eritrean nationals in Khartoum held their first congress under the theme "Organization as Timely Responsibility" featuring various programs.

Speaking at the congress, Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador to Sudan, called on members of the organization to actively work for strengthening the relations between the Government and people, and the youth play a leading role in national affairs.

Indicating that the resilience and perseverance the Eritrean people demonstrated in all stages of Eritrean history have been the secret for the victory gained, Ambassador Isa called on the nationals in general and the youth in particular to develop themselves with education and skill and play due part in the national development drives.

Pointing out that the congress will have a significant contribution in reviewing the objective situation of the organization of nationals and creating conducive ground for the implementation of programs for 2023, Mr. Ismail Musa, head of Public Relations at the Eritrean Embassy, called on the nationals to identify challenges being encountered and work for higher achievements.

The chairman of the PFDJ organization, Mr. Teklebrhan Okbamicael on his part said that the victory so far gained has been the result of the strong organization and commitment of the Eritrean people and commended the contribution of the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan.

Seminars focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional development and organization and its benefit were conducted by Ambassador Isa and Mr. Ismail Musa and papers focusing on strengthening the National Union of Eritrean Women, cultural activities, public health, as well as media activities were presented.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised at the congress and adopted various recommendations.