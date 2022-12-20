Namibia: Presidency Defends Geingob Attending World Cup Final

STATE House has defended president Hage Geingob's attendance of the Fifa World Cup final in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

In a statement issued of Sunday, the Presidency says Geingob attended the World Cup finals on invitation of Qatar's government and Fifa.

"It is regrettable that a few loud voices that ought to understand sport diplomacy and the building of bilateral relations between nations have taken to social media to question the attendance of president Hage G Geingob of the Fifa World Cup finals in Doha, Qatar," the statement reads.

The Presidency accused "some influential citizens" of peddling lies and ignorance.

In addition to being an investor in the hospitality and oil sector, thereby creating jobs for Namibians, the government of Qatar has expressed an interest in assisting Namibia with sport infrastructure, the statement says.

"While in Qatar, the president already had conversations with the father of the Emir of Qatar, the Emir of Qatar, and the minister."

Geingob flew to Qatar, following his participation in the US-Africa Leaders' summit in Washington DC.

The Presidency says attending the World Cup finals after the summit was cost effective.

"The presidential plane and pilots are as per aviation rules obliged to rest for 10 hours after a trip of nine to 10 hours," the statement reads.

"President Geingob is a guest of the government of Qatar. Security, transport and accommodation are extended as courtesies by the government of Qatar."