Tunisia: Developing Legal Framework Governing Recycling of Batteries

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Environment Leila Chikhaoui and Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining Neila Nouira have agreed to establish a select committee that will be responsible for preparing technical recommendations to develop the legal framework governing the sector of recycling batteries that will be presented the Cabinet meeting.

Participants in the meeting held Friday focused on the need to find a solution to overcome the urgent problems associated with the withdrawal of permits granted to companies active in the field of recycling used batteries.

Chikhaoui emphasised the importance of recycling in supporting the circular economy and environmental protection, calling on companies active in this sector to respect the laws in force to avoid environmental problems.