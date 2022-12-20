Zimbabwe: New Top Civil Servants for Defence, Home Affairs

New permanent secretaries have been appointed for the Ministries of Defence and War Veterans Affairs and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage by President Mnangagwa.

Appointments are effective beginning of next month.

Mr Aaron Nhepera will be Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs while Dr Gerald Gwinji will be Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

In a statement yesterday, the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said the appointments were made in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution which gives the President the authority to appoint permanent secretaries after consulting the Public Service Commission.

Permanent secretaries are appointed for five year terms, renewable once.

Mr Nhepera, who is the outgoing Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage having held that post since 2019, takes over from Ambassador Mark Grey Marongwe who retires at year end.

Before moving to the top civil service post in Home Affairs he was Deputy Director General in the President's Department.

He added that the appointment of Mr Aaron Nhepera is with effect from January 1, 2023.

Dr Gwinji, at present serving in the Office of the President and Cabinet as Head of the Secretariat on Harmonisation and Standardisation of Public Sector Remuneration, and a former Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care, takes over from Mr Nhepera at Home Affairs.

"Dr Gwinji has served in government since 1987 when he joined the Zimbabwe National Army as a medical officer, becoming on promotions Senior Medical Officer, Director of Medical Services and Chief Adviser to the Commander Defence Forces, and Director General Health Services in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," said Dr Rushwaya in a statement.