Africa: Bamuturaki Elected President of the Africa Airlines Association

20 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines Jenifer Bamuturaki was on Wednesday elected the President of the Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA) for 2023.

She took over the presidency at the 54th AFRAA Annual General Assembly in Dakar, Senegal today 13th December 2022. She takes over from Alioune Badara Fall the CEO of Air Senegal who has been the President of AFRAA for 2022.

Her presidency came at a time when the Airline is preparing to host the 55th AFRAA Annual General Assembly and Summit in November 2023.

The event is expected to attract about 500 high-profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked AFRAA for allowing her to serve the continent in that capacity.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.