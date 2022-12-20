Africa: Bamuturaki Elected President of the Africa Airlines Association

Kampala, Uganda — The Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines Jenifer Bamuturaki was on Wednesday elected the President of the Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA) for 2023.

She took over the presidency at the 54th AFRAA Annual General Assembly in Dakar, Senegal today 13th December 2022. She takes over from Alioune Badara Fall the CEO of Air Senegal who has been the President of AFRAA for 2022.

Her presidency came at a time when the Airline is preparing to host the 55th AFRAA Annual General Assembly and Summit in November 2023.

The event is expected to attract about 500 high-profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

In her acceptance speech, she thanked AFRAA for allowing her to serve the continent in that capacity.