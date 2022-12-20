Uganda: Museveni Lifts Ebola Lockdown in Mubende, Kassanda

17 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has with immediate effect lifted the lockdown imposed on Mubende and Kassanda districts to control the spread of Ebola virus.

"I am lifting all movement restrictions and curfew in Mubende and Kassanda districts with immediate effect. The lifting of these restrictions is based on the fact that currently, there is no transmission, no contact under follow-up, no patients in the isolation facilities, and we are progressing well with the count down," Museveni said in a statement read by the Vice President, Jessica Alupo.

According to the president, the lockdown enabled government to control the spread of the Ebola virus that he said threated not only the two districts but the country at large.

Museveni however warned that lifting of the lockdown doesn't mean that the outbreak has ended, noting that the country remains on high alert with intense surveillance .

"All the response structures developed over the past three months will remain in place."

To date, Uganda has 142 confirmed Ebola cases, 56 deaths and 86 recoveries with no more contacts under follow-up.

