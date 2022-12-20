Africa: Invitation to CAF President Dr Motsepe Press Conference On Wednesday

20 December 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will hold a media conference on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Dr Motsepe will reflect on the performance of African teams at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and a number of CAF-related matters.

International media can join the press conference virtually and participate. Media who wish to join on our virtual platforms can send email to: Communications@cafonline.com before Wednesday, 10h00 CAT.

DETAILS:

Venue: Sandton Sun Hotel - Johannesburg

Time: 13h30 for 14h00 (live event will start at 14h00)

Date: Wednesday, 21 December 2022

