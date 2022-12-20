Angola: Minister Calls for Greater Involvement of Society in Child Protection

7 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ramiros — Minister of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto Saturday in Luanda called for greater involvement of the families and society in the protection of children's rights.

The minister was speaking to the press at the "Christmas Solidarity", which enabled to socialise with more than 1,000 children in vulnerable situations in the commune of Cabo-Ledo, municipality of Quiçama.

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto underlined that children should be an absolute priority and deserve special attention from the whole society.

According to the minister, the community should be engaged in protecting children, denouncing all kinds of situations that violate children's rights, which include denial of paternity, domestic violence, exploitation of minors, among others.

"Many parents and guardians do not take care of the children and evade their responsibilities and many of them take advantage of the kids in various ways," she stressed.

She appealed to the union, solidarity and voluntarism of all in order to guarantee the protection and rights of the children.

The minister defended the promotion and implementation, by society, of actions for the benefit of children, such as recreational gatherings.

