Namibia: 'Unprecedented' Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Windhoek

TWO bodies were recovered yesterday as Windhoek continued to count the devastating cost of the rainstorm that hammered the capital on Wednesday.

Khomas police spokesperson warrant officer Silas Shipandeni yesterday afternoon said the bodies were those of an adult and a child, and they were covered in mud.

They were found in the Gammams River along Moses Garoëb Road at Dorado Park.

Shipandeni said the police cannot confirm whether the two were among the eight street children who were reported missing on Wednesday.

"Three were found alive yesterday (on Wednesday), and the other three were found today (Thursday), but I can't confirm if the two bodies are part of the missing eight," he said.

The police were still on the scene and no further details were available at the time of going to print yesterday.

Meanwhile, communities and businesses were devastated by Wednesday's massive downpours

"This is over. Everything is destroyed."

These were the words of a shop owner renting at Windhoek's Wernhil shopping centre after the mall was hit by a flash flood late on Wednesday afternoon.

The owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, specialises in selling wooden craft, but on Wednesday all his stock was soaked in water.

"It's wooden items which are hard to recover after it's been exposed to water," he said yesterday, adding he feared it was the end of his business.

Elsewhere at the mall, shopper Matheus Munango found his vehicle under water upon his return on Wednesday afternoon.

He is worried it may be damaged beyond repair.

"While I was in the store, I heard people screaming and doors being closed, and the store was suddenly flooded. That's when I rushed to my vehicle to find it under water - knee deep," he said yesterday.

"When I tried driving, the exit of the parking lot was blocked by vehicles," he said.

An employee at the mall, Thiofelus Mingelius, said he also found his car under water in the parking lot.

"I don't know what I am going to do," he said.

The Namibian witnessed as the City of Windhoek's fire and rescue team arrived at Wernhil to pump out water from stores and vehicles on Wednesday.

The mall's management yesterday had signs up announcing the temporary closure of the centre's ground floor, apologising for the inconvenience.

Spokesperson of the mall owners Ohlthaver & List Group, Roux-ché Locke, did not respond to questions sent to her by yesterday.

STRANDED SHOPPERS

Those who travel to and from the city centre by taxi were on Wednesday left stranded as some routes were completely flooded, making them impossible to cross.

Many commuters were still waiting for taxis at 19h00 on Wednesday evening.

Commuter Renate Meroro said: "I have been standing here for a while."

Two vehicle accident scenes were observed at different corners in the city, while some traffic lights were out of order.

A NIGHT IN THE RAIN

At Windhoek's informal settlements, leaking roofs and soaked beds were the order of the day.

Some families slept outside in the rain.

Babylon resident Claudia Gawanas yesterday said she tried everything to stop the leak in her shack.

"I tried my best to get the children a corner which wasn't leaking to sleep in," she said.

Yesterday morning, Hangula Ndemwoomgela woke up early to repair his corrugated iron shack.

"I have to take this part apart and put it back together to block the holes and open spaces in between the zincs," he said.

At Rocky Crest, some residents returned from work to find their apartments with no roofs.

Two apartment roofs in particular were completely blown off.

A resident yesterday said the three-bedroom apartments were worth about N$1,3 million.

A body corporate member who was present at the complex said they were about to start with repairs.

'UNPREPARED CITY'

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye yesterday said Wednesday's flash floods were unprecedented, with 88mm and 100mm recorded in some areas.

"Unfortunately, our systems are not designed to take up such volume of water in such a short space of time," he said.

He said numerous requests were received and attended to via the city's call centre.

Incidents were prioritised from life threatening to minor, he said.

"Some significant ones were Wernhil's overflowing stormwater systemm and Avis Dam water flowing into the dam at an alarming rate," said Akwenye.

"There was a report of a tree that fell on the road in Rocky Crest, a house roof blown off in Dorado Park, and cars that were stuck in the water.

"No loss of life was recorded," he said.

"Those who did not adhere to directives not to illegally build in riverbeds have been affected as the water penetrated their homes," he said.

Akwenye said the city would set up a team to assess the aftermath of the flash floods, "with priority being given to the missing street kids and houses close to riverbeds in the informal settlement areas".

'STORMS EXPECTED'

Weather forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi warned that rainy conditions were expected to prevail yesterday.

"Rain will continue over the north-east during the weekend. We should also expect disruptive rains over parts of the Kavango West region," he said.

"During the weekend over the central part of the country there will be some likelihood of clouds developing, but the main activities of thunderstorms will be moving over to the north-eastern parts of the country," he said.

Kgobetsi said Windhoek received 90mm of rain on Wednesday.