Kenya: NGO, Save the Children, Unveils Sh500,000 Digital Innovation Contest

20 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Save the Children, a humanitarian organization for children, has rolled out its first digital innovation challenge in Kenya targeting Kenya's youth and students from institutions of higher learning.

The innovation challenge offers a chance for youth aged 18-35 years, to develop unique digital solutions to organizational level feedback mechanisms, scientific or indigenous technology, and access to quality education for children born to nomads, out-of-school children, and boys and girls in informal settlements in Kenya.

Those interested are required to submit a digital solution that addresses any of the challenges indicated or a prototype of a digital solution that addresses the same.

"We are very passionate about young people and the unique ideas they have, to solve current world challenges. This innovation challenge has the potential to tap into innovative solutions for everyday problems that affect our country from young people in Kenya," said Yvonne Arunga, Save the Children Kenya and Madagascar Country Director.

The challenge funded to the tune of Sh500,000 aims at recognizing and awarding youth who are innovative in tackling problems that are facing children and young people in the communities.

Registered students from tertiary institutions - universities, technical and vocational education training (TVET) institutions and Kenyan youth (18-35 years) are encouraged to participate in the innovation challenge.

Hellen Owiti, Director of Program Development and Quality at Save the Children Kenya and Madagascar said the organization has prioritized digital transformation in all its interventions which she says is considered an enabler of the 2022-2024 Global Strategy and in line with the Vision 2030 to ensure children survive, learn and are protected.

She called on those interested in joining the challenge to submit their digital solutions or prototypes before January 31.

"Digital transformation is important for us as it helps enhance the quality and reach of our programs, strengthen our capability to measure progress, enhance the efficiency of our operations and better protect children and address inequalities in access to digital technology," she said.

The winners of the challenge stand a chance of winning up to half a million shillings and have an opportunity to collaborate with Save the Children to customize and scale up the digital innovation or get a 12-month fellowship program to develop and implement the solution further.

"The evaluation of submissions shall be guided with the following indicators: originality, creativity, viability, impact and conformance to the principles of digital development," Owiti said.

The winner will be announced on March 2023.

