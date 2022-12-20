Uganda: Four Siblings Die as Saloon Car Rams Into Bus in Kampala-Masaka Road Crash

Four people, all occupants of the saloon car died on the spot on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a Global bus along the Kampala -Masaka highway.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened at Nabusanke , Kayabwe along the Kampala-Masaka highway when a Toyota Fielder registration number UBL 270S rammed into an oncoming Isuzu bus registration number UAW 561P belonging to Global Company Limited.

"The cause of the accident has been attributed to careless driving by the driver of the Fielder which was coming from Masaka overtaking. She hit a hump and rammed into the bus which was on its lane to Masaka,"Nampiima said.

She noted that the driver of the Toyota Fielder and two other occupants, all female died on the spot whereas another died on the way to Nkozi hospital.

The Nile Post has separately learnt that one of the deceased was a wife to an immigration officer at Entebbe International Airport who was travelling with her siblings

The accident comes at a time when the festive season has started.

The festive season which combines both Christmas and new year's day celebrations often sees a surge in accidents on Ugandan roads.

This often attributed to reckless driving, excitement , drunkardness and increase in the number of vehicles on the road.