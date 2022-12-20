Kenya: Criminals Who Dare the Police Will Face Lethal Force - Gachagua

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has backed the use of lethal force against suspected criminals saying police must not shy away from protecting their lives.

His comments in Samburu on Sunday came against the backdrop of instructions by Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome who said police must use their firearms effectively when threatened by criminals.

Koome said police officers must not allow "criminals to kill and maim you."

"Officers, we don't want to hear you've been hurt, your hand cut yet you have a gun with you. Count on the IG to stand with you. We have a committed CS," he said.

Speaking during a church service at Maralal, Gachagua said officers needed to safeguard their own lives before they can protect other Kenyans.

"If you have a weapon do not try to threaten police officers who also have a weapon. And there is nothing wrong because the police officers to protect you, they must first protect themselves," he said.

"So, the criminals should not dare the police officers because it is like taking an egg and throwing it to the wall because it will definitely break," he said.

"Police officers must first protect themselves for them to protect the rest of us so let nobody try them because that will be arrogant and it will not be possible."

Gachagua's remarks appeared to reinforce Koome's directive interpreted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) as a "shoot to kill order."

Koome singled out an incident at Mombasa Road where he said police transporting money were shot at using arrows saying they had a right to defend themselves.

"We will not be intimidated or cowed, we are going to discharge our mandate as stipulated in the constitution of this country," Koome stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who emphasized the importance of officers using their firearms whenever necessary to defend themselves and citizens from criminals.

Kindiki promised to stand by those officers who use their weapons in the above circumstances and in accordance with the law

"As directed by the IG, we will support our security officers, they must use their firearms to protect themselves and the citizens as well as property."