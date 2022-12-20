Kenya: Ruto to 'Sell Chicken' to Settle World Cup Finals Bet With First Lady Rachel

Nairobi — President William Ruto has lost his World Cup bet to First Lady Rachel Ruto after Argentina beat France 4-2 following post match penalties, in the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Ruto, who was among the leaders present at the final match in Qatar on Sunday, had backed the Les Bleus to carry the day but lost after Argentina lifted the coveted trophy.

The Head of State rallied support behind France arguing that it is composed of majority of players with African roots.

In response, the First Lady tweeted, "Game on Bill (Ruto) may be the best team win. Vamos Argentina!!!"

Following his trouncing, the Head of State President said that he would have to sell his chicken to settle the bet, noting that he had been warned not to touch the Hustler Fund, a mobile loan facility he launched in November, in order to settle the bet.

He however contended that Rachel and the children should have forgone the bet since Argentina only won on post-match penalties after the game ended on a 3-3 draw.