Uganda: Naro Rushes to Busoga to Teach Farmers How to Spot Fall Army Worm Invasions

19 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Teven Kibumba

At least 60 farmers from various groups in Kiwanyi, Namutumba were selected to benefit

The National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO) is in Busoga region to train farmers on how to eliminate the Fall Army worms, which have ravaged farmers' gardens and destroyed crops.

At least 60 farmers from various groups in Kiwanyi, Namutumba were selected to benefit from a one-day training on how to prevent the invasion by Fall Army worms.

The farmers were engaged on how to identify the Fall Army worms, it's lifecycle and how to control and safely use pesticides. The training follows the massive invasion of the farms by the worms in the region in the past years.

Speaking to Nile Post, NARO Research Assistant, Moses Lutakoome said the training followed several challenges regarding the management of pests, especially the Fall Army worms within the community.

Lutakoome added that, "Most farmers discover their crops were attacked by army worms when the pests are at the caterpillar stage which is the most dangerous."

He emphasised, "Farmers need to start managing this insect intelligently, by scouting their maize farms intensively to catch it at the early stages of egg or tiny caterpillar after hatching."

The local leaders and farmers have described the intervention by NARO as timely and life saving.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.