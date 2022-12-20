Kenya: Moi Men Endorse Nick Salat's Expulsion From Kanu Party

Nairobi — Kenya African National Union (KANU) party branch officials drawn from 47 counties have supported the suspension of the outfit's Secretary General Nick Salat over misconduct and violation of the party's constitution.

The members spoke during the KANU meeting in Kabarak, Nakuru, on Sunday, pledging their loyalty to the Party Leader Gideon Moi.

They unanimously backed KANU's National Executive Council's decision to remove Salat as Secretary General.

Under the leadership of Isiolo branch head Rehema Abdikadir, all 47 county chairpersons endorsed the NEC's decision to dismiss Salat.

"We support and endorse the recent suspension of honorable Nick Salat by NEC for gross misconduct, violation of Party constitution," said Abdikadir.

"We therefore ask him to desist from interfering with the said measures exhaust and the laid down procedures that we believe will accord him in passion and fair hearing and determination of this matter," the official added.

Abdikadir exuded confidence in the party's disciplinary mechanism.

"We unequivocally support NEC's decision to refer the matter to the party's Disciplinary Committee. This is in line with the party's constitution to accord him a fair hearing," he added.

"We have come to stamp the suspension of Nick Salat and that he will not be KANU Secretary General again. And we want to tell him that it has been long overdue," said Margaret Mbuni, Branch Chairperson for Vihiga.

The officials added that they have faith in internal party structures following the referral of Salat's case to the Party's Disciplinary Committee, which will decide the fate of the long-serving Secretary General.

The disciplinary proceedings are expected to be completed in 30 days.

The leaders recommitted their support for Gideon Moi, the party's national chairman, whose leadership they claim will keep the party steady.

"Let it be known openly that chairman and the high leadership were not alone when they made their decision and that is why we came here today to unite and show that we are together that Nick Salat is no longer the secretary general since the day he was suspended," said Andrew Thuo, Murang'a branch chairperson.

Homa Bay's Ken Okumu said that declared that he would take the lead in organizing the Nyanza region behind Kanu, observing that local politics were changing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our politics are changing and Kanu will be one of the biggest parties in Nyanza and nationally in the next five years. We shall root for membership registration and the ideals of the party to compete with others in the region without any fear, said Okumu.

KANU Party suspended Salat on December 15 citing violation of its constitution.

Salat's suspension following a National Executive Council came at a time of heightened criticism of Party Leader Gideon Moi.

The 30-day suspension was announced after a meeting of the party's National Executive Council in Nakuru.

Moi said the organ had received "several complaints" concerning Salat's conduct.

Salat who attended the meeting objected to the suspension noting that he was never given an opportunity to defend himself against claims that he was planning to oust Moi.

The party's disciplinary committee was directed to expedite disciplinary proceedings and finalize the matter within 30 days.