Uganda: Fufa Hands 15-Year Ban to Referee Kalibala Over Match-Fixing

Kalibala is accused of receiving financial gain in return for influencing the outcome of numerous matches

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has banned referee, John Bosco Kalibala from officiating any football related activity at national level for a period of 15 years.

According to FUFA, the ban followed Kalibala's infringement of the body's ethics and disciplinary code.

"Upon critical analysis of the evidence on the file and the submissions of Mr. Kalibala, the committee found the referee guilty of infringement of Article 31 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Duty to report) and Article 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code (Manipulation of football matches or competitions)," FUFA stated on Monday.

Kalibala is accused of receiving financial gain in return for influencing the outcome of numerous matches including; Tooro United v UPDF played on November 30 2021 and Gaddafi FC Vs Onduparaka FC played on December 21, 2021.

FUFA noted that the decision to ban Kalibala was based on FUFA's zero tolerance against all kinds of match manipulation and or match fixing and the need for sanctions to serve as a deterrent to other individuals.

The body added that the ban was aimed at maintaining the integrity of the sport, and mitigating the threat match fixing poses to sports competitions.

"In this respect, the Committee stresses that Mr. Kalibala was subject to the strongest sanction the Committee could impose," the local football governing body said.

In the meantime, FUFA said further investigations are ongoing on Kalibala's matter and related cases as reported to them.