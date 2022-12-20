Uganda: Traffic Police to Mount Unannounced Snap Checkpoints On Roads As Festive Season Nears

Traffic Police have announced a move that will see an increase in operations and snap checkpoints on Ugandans roads as the festive season nears in a bid to curb indiscipline by motorists.

The operations and snap checkpoints will be impromptu on several roads across the country.

"We are establishing more barriers at identified black spots and speeding zones which will be manned day and night, 24/7. When driving on the road, do it with care or else you might find a checkpoint where you least expect it to be. We are putting snap checkpoints to regulate the flow on the roads," said Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.

According to Nampiima, traffic police will strengthen their operations on overspeeding by using the already deployed speed guns on the road to ensure motorists drive within the prescribed speed limits.

Step up operations

Nampiima explained that at the snap checkpoints, they will step up operations against reckless driving and any other form of indiscipline on the road.

"We shall ensure only competent drivers with valid driving licences are on the road. The snap checks will also help us carry out inspection on the road. Any vehicle in a dangerous mechanical condition will see the driver issued with an express penalty ticket."

Nampiima described a vehicle in dangerous mechanical condition as one without lights, brake lights, with cracked windscreen, cracked or with a side mirror, without proper working wipers and with worn out tyres among others.

She noted that traffic police will also increase both foot and motorized patrols by officers on roads in another bid to check on indiscipline.

Nampiima revealed that they will also station officers in non-uniform in passenger vehicles who will alert their colleagues on the road about the drivers misbehaving in a bid to have them reprimanded.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, they will make use of CCTV cameras to help in apprehending violators of traffic regulations.

"We shall use CCTV cameras to arrest offenders during the festive season. If you don't see a traffic officer on the road, expect the CCTV camera to capture your indiscipline and will communicate to officers at the checkpoints to stop you."

Nampiima insisted that Traffic Police will strengthen Fika Salaama checkpoints now that they were allowed back on the road.

The development comes on the backdrop of grisly accidents as the festive season nears.

A Sunday accident along the Kampala-Masaka highway saw four family members perish after their vehicle, a Toyota Fielder hit a hump and rammed into an oncoming Global bus at Kayabwe.

Another accident on Monday morning claimed the life of Serere county Member of Parliament Bishop Patrick Okabe and his wife after a Fuso truck rammed into their vehicle in Budaka.

The accident has been blamed on the driver of the truck who left his lane and rammed into the legislator's vehicle .

The driver is currently on the run.

The festive season which includes Christmas and the new year's day has always seen an increase in the number of roads and this has been attributed to increase in the number of vehicles on the road and exctiment.