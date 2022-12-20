Rwanda: How Rwandan Diaspora Are Impacting Health and Education in Rwanda

Steffi Mushayija, a Rwandan physiotherapist originally based in Belgium, decided to stay and continue working in Rwanda after working at the Gisenyi Hospital for six months as part of the diaspora engagement in the health sector programme.

"The initial plan was to go to Switzerland but due to Covid-19, things changed and I landed on the offer to come to Rwanda which was tempting since I was looking for somewhere to engage and practice my career," said Mushayija.

The experience was new to her given that "Gisenyi Hospital was nothing like hospitals in Belgium" but She had a smooth transition with the help of colleagues and the host family.

"I never had the feeling of being a stranger," she said.

In her day-to-day work, Mushayija noticed that many people in Rwanda took too long to seek help.

"It's like they have to wait for months with the pain until they consult a doctor. The mindset must change."

Joseph Hategekimana found his way back to Musanze District in March 2022 to help drive competence-based teaching in Rwanda.

Hategekimana is a researcher at the Turku University in Finland and holds a PhD in Food Sciences. He is also the co-founder of Hills Connect - a platform that links East Africans living in Finland to Nordics investment.

He got to know about the program through a meeting of Rwandan Community Abroad (RCA), where he is an active member. Hategekimana went through the application process for this project and was eventually selected.

"I was sent to IPRC Musanze where I spent three months in the department of food processing. It was a nice experience and easier because there was a focal person who knew what was needed and all about the program," he notes.

"My achievement can be found in Musanze District, where I helped to set up the much-needed laboratories as they were not functional before and, if given a chance, I would still grab the opportunity to volunteer under this project," Hategekimana said.

Through these diaspora engagement programs, highly skilled Rwandans living abroad are encouraged and facilitated to return and contribute to the development of the country across their professional fields.

The ongoing diaspora engagement programs are currently targeting Rwandans based in Europe with expertise in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the Health sectors while the Finance sector project -which is in the initial stages of implementation will be targeting Rwandan experts based in Canada and the United States of America.

All three projects aim at bringing on board experts that are willing to contribute to the socio-economic development of Rwanda through the available short-term assignments in the form of knowledge sharing and skills transfer.

The projects are implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation (MINAFFET), Rwanda Polytechnic (RP), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Rwanda Finance Limited (RFL), with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Sylvie Mucyo, Vice Chancellor of Rwanda Polytechnic

Sylvie Mucyo, Vice Chancellor, Rwanda Polytechnic, noted that capacity building through long-term and short-term training is part of Rwanda Polytechnic's five-year goals and this project came as a solution.

She thanked the involved partners for creating a platform where Rwandan diasporas share knowledge and skills that are new on the market.

According to data from the National Bank of Rwanda, Rwandans living abroad have contributed more than Rwf1.1 billion in revenue to the country.

Clementine Mukeka, PS, MINAFFET

The government of Rwanda aims at building a knowledge-based economy in line with the development goals of 2050, noted Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary, MINAFFET.

"Rwandans living abroad have contributed so much in education, health, and technology. We appeal to the diaspora to keep the patriotic spirit by using their expertise in developing the country through different projects," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Executive Secretary, HRH, Minisante

Dr. Patrick Ndimubanzi, Executive Secretary, Human Resources for Health, Ministry of Health, also thanked the implementers of this project and the contribution of Rwandans living abroad in improving healthcare in the country.

He further requested Rwandans with medical expertise to come and train local doctors and treat patients where necessary.

Hategekimana said: "I would advise other people to always be informed and updated. They want to give back to the community but they don't know where to ask, hence, they should be active members of the Rwandan community abroad (RCA)."

Mushayija also encourages other Rwandan diaspora to participate in the country's development programs saying that "even if you don't stay at all, it might change your perspective and might help someone to change their view, I think they should try it if they have the possibility to volunteer."