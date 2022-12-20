Rwanda: UK Prime Minister Welcomes Court Ruling on Rwanda Migration Plan

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have welcomed the high court judgment that ruled that the removal of illegal migrants in the UK and transfer them to Rwanda for processing is lawful.

"I welcome the decision of the court today. We've always maintained that our Rwanda policy is lawful, and I'm pleased that was confirmed today and this is just one part of our plan to tackle illegal migration. Last week, I set out a very comprehensive approach to stopping the boats from coming to the UK. It's not going to be easy and we're not going to be able to do it overnight," Sunak was quoted by the UK Media.

He added that, "I'm confident that with the steps I laid out last week, we really can get to grips with illegal migration, because I think what we all want to see, and what I want to deliver, is a system whereby if you come to the UK illegally, you will not have the right to stay and we will be able to return you to your own country if it's safe or a safe alternative like Rwanda. That's the common sense position, I think, of the vast majority of the British public. It's my position, and that's what I want to deliver as prime minister."

Also, Boris Johnson said that his country's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is one of the only humane ways of dealing with the trafficking gangs who are exploiting many people.

He made the statement on Monday after the European country's High Court ruled that the deal is lawful and "consistent with the refugee convention".

"It is welcome news that the High Court has ruled that the Rwanda policy is lawful. It is one of the only humane ways of dealing with the vile people trafficking gangs who are exploiting so many people," Johnson posted via his official Twitter handle.

Rwanda and the UK inked the "Migration and Economic Development Partnership" back in April this year, to allow migrants and asylum seekers who are illegally in the UK to be transferred to Rwanda.

A first of its kind in the world, the deal seeks to promote "the dignity and empowerment of migrants", according to the officials from both countries.

The Migration and Economic Development Partnership concerns all the migrants and asylum seekers who arrived in the UK illegally from January 1, 2022.

Those who will benefit from the programme will have the option of applying for asylum locally and be facilitated to resettle in Rwanda or to be facilitated to return to their home country, having received support through the programme.

Reacting to the High Court's verdict, Suella Braverman, UK's Home Secretary said her country's government firmly believes that the ground-breaking migration partnership with Rwanda "will provide individuals relocated with support to build new lives while disrupting the business model of the smuggling gangs who put lives at risk."

She added: "The UK has always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the Court upheld this. We are committed to making this Partnership work and are focused on moving ahead with the policy as soon as possible and we stand ready to defend against any further legal challenge."

The UK will fund the programme, initially releasing an upfront investment of £120 million, which will fund invaluable opportunities for the migrants and Rwandans as well.

This includes "secondary qualifications, vocational and skills training, language lessons, and higher education." The UK will also support in terms of accommodation prior to local integration and resettlement.

According to the deal, they will be entitled to full protection under Rwandan law, equal access to employment, and enrollment in healthcare and social care services.