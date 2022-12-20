Rwanda: Espoir Suspend Coach Bisengimana Amid Torrid Run of Form

19 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda Premier League strugglers Espoir FC on Monday, December 19, slapped a one-month suspension to head coach Justin Bisengimana, just five months after his appointment.

The suspension, which takes effect December 20 and runs until January 19, 2023, comes a day after the club's 2-0 home defeat on Saturday at the hands of Etincelles.

The Rusizi-based club are languishing in the relegation zone of the ongoing Rwanda Premier League season having won once, drawn four time and lost nine in 14 games this season.

The club sit bottom of the league table with seven points and are trying to get rid of the former Rutsiro tactician in effort to bounce back in the league.

In an official suspension letter signed by club president Vincent Twizerimana on Monday, December 19, the club asked Bisengimana to temporarily step aside for a month accusing him of being at the heart of club's poor form as well as masterminding conflicts with the technical staff and club management.

The club boss, in a letter, accused the coach of negatively commenting on the club management and criticize the players that they are underperforming yet he had a hand in the club's recruitment of 11 players.

"This shows a bad image of the club," said Twizerimana in a letter addressed to the coach.

"We would like to inform you that you are suspended from your position as the head coach effective December 20 to January 19, 2023," reader the letter in part.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Methode Bipfubusa will take charge of the club as the interim coach.

