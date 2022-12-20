Rwanda: Mega Concerts Amidst Christmas Fever

As the city of Kigali embraces the festive season, various events are on the agenda and will serve as an after-effect of the high rising Christmas fever all around the city.

Diamond Platnumz performance

Coming up on December 23, is the highly anticipated return of the award winning Tanzanian superstar Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack best known as Diamond Platnumz to the Rwandan stage, where he will be performing at BK Arena.

The concert is a bi product of East Gold Entertainment's collaboration with Skol.

The artist confirmed his performance through his Instagram account on December 11.

"This December 23, I will be performing at BK Arena Kigali. A night to remember", reads his post.

Dorcas and Vestine

Another highly anticipated performance is from the Rwandan gospel duo Dorcas and Vestine who will be launching their first album in a concert titled 'Nahawe Ijambo album launch concert'.

Scheduled to take place on December 24, at Kigali Conference and Exhibition village (formerly Camp Kigali), will be the group's first big stage performance following their rise to fame prompted by the release of their first hit single 'Nahawe Ijambo' and other songs including 'Adonai', 'Si Bayali' and 'Ibuye' building up momentum for the upcoming album.

The concert was initially to take place on December 18, but was rescheduled to December 24, after communication with the Rwanda Education Board on when students would break off for holidays, an effort meant to facilitate the availability of their peers to attend.

Israel Mbonyi, 'Icyambu' concert

Israel Mbonyi is expected to grace BK Arena with a live performance on December 25, in a concert with the theme 'Icyambu' where he intends to celebrate Christmas with fans in an attempt to spread the holiday cheer.

Demarco

Jamaica's king of dancehall, Collin Demar Edwards famously known as Demarco is set to perform in Kigali on December 29, at BK Arena.

The artiste has quite a number of songs including 'Love my life' that has gradually become his fans' favorite, 'No Wahala, 'Lazy Body, and others that Kigalians look forward to enjoying.

East African Party

The forthcoming 14th edition of the East African Party will be taking place on January 1, to kick off the New Year on the right track. The event, happening at BK Arena, is being organised by East African Promoters.

Various Rwandan artistes including Alyn Sano, Okkamma, Afrique, Bruce Melodie, Riderman and Davis D are expected to perform alongside Nel Ngabo, Platini, King James, Ish Kevin and Ariel Wayz.