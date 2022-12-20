Angola: Head of State Swears in Recently Appointed Central Bank Cadres

9 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday swore in the recently appointed staff members of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), to whom he wished success in their respective duties.

At the ceremony which took place at the Presidential Palace, the Head of State swore in the vice-governors of the BNA, Manuel António Tiago Dias and Pedro Rodrigo Gonçalves de Castro e Silva,

The directors Maria Juliana de Carvalho Van-Dúnem de Fontes Pereira, and Miguel Bartolomeu Miguel also took office, in the same ceremony.

"To those who have been sworn in I would just like to wish them all the success in the performance of the duties they will assume as of today", said President João Lourenço on the occasion, taking the opportunity to wish Merry Christmas and prosperous new year to BNA staff due to the festive season.

Talking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the BNA Vice-Governor, Tiago Castro e Silva, stated that one of the main ideas is to continue the policies of the Central Bank ongoing for five years now.

He said that there are targeted policies on macroeconomic stability focused on inflation control.

As a Central Bank, the BNA's main objective is to ensure the preservation of the national currency and participate in the definition of the monetary, financial and exchange rate policies.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.