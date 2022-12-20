Angola: Head of State Swears in Recently Appointed Central Bank Cadres

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday swore in the recently appointed staff members of the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), to whom he wished success in their respective duties.

At the ceremony which took place at the Presidential Palace, the Head of State swore in the vice-governors of the BNA, Manuel António Tiago Dias and Pedro Rodrigo Gonçalves de Castro e Silva,

The directors Maria Juliana de Carvalho Van-Dúnem de Fontes Pereira, and Miguel Bartolomeu Miguel also took office, in the same ceremony.

"To those who have been sworn in I would just like to wish them all the success in the performance of the duties they will assume as of today", said President João Lourenço on the occasion, taking the opportunity to wish Merry Christmas and prosperous new year to BNA staff due to the festive season.

Talking to the press at the end of the ceremony, the BNA Vice-Governor, Tiago Castro e Silva, stated that one of the main ideas is to continue the policies of the Central Bank ongoing for five years now.

He said that there are targeted policies on macroeconomic stability focused on inflation control.

As a Central Bank, the BNA's main objective is to ensure the preservation of the national currency and participate in the definition of the monetary, financial and exchange rate policies.