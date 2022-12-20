Tanzania: Atomic Energy Commission Relocates to Dodoma

Arusha — THE Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) has shifted its base to the country's capital, Dodoma.

In a public notice seen by 'Daily News' midweek, the Arusha based commission informed its stakeholders and the general public that it had now relocated to Dodoma, by December 12.

According to TAEC, the move is in line with the governments' efforts to position itself in serving the public effectively.

The TAEC Headquarters offices in Dodoma will now be located Kikombo, Plot No. 634, Block AF, 2 Atomic Road, Mnadani Street.

Before moving to Dodoma, TAEC's headquarters were in Njiro, Arusha.

TAEC is a regulatory body responsible for all atomic energy matters in the United Republic of Tanzania, established under the Atomic Energy Act Number 7 of 2003.

Among other things, its function include to provide regulatory and radiation Protection Services and coordinate, monitor and promote peaceful use of nuclear Science and Technology in the country.

The formation of TAEC in 2003 came into effect after the repeal of the Protection from Radiation Act Number 5 of 1983, which created the National Radiation Commission (NRC) in 1983.

It was formed with additional responsibilities which includes to provide for its functions in relation to the control of the uses of ionising and non-ionising radiation sources and the promotion of safe and peaceful applications of atomic energy and nuclear technology.

During its heydays, the NRC played a key role in coordinating the medical and industrial application of ionising radiation by carrying out regular inspections at ionising radiation facilities with a view to ensuring the protection of workers, students and the public generally from harm resulting from ionising radiation.