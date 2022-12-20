Tanzania: Human Rights Defenders Ask Govt to Rejoin OGP

Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has advised the government to rejoin the Open Government Partnership (OGP), citing promotion of technology and innovation and jobs creation as among benefits.

THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Ole Ngurumwa said he has written to President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan in official submission of their plea.

Adv Ole Ngurumwa argued that the OGP would promote creativity through using ICTs and monitor accountability among government officials.

"The government recognizes that investment in technology and innovation is key to success in the spirit of a democracy and economic development. OGP supports technology and innovation, hence for Tanzania restoring its membership will provide an important platform for improving transparency and inclusion of citizens, accountability and integrity which are the main pillars of a prosperous society," Adv Ngurumwa said in THRDC'S letter to the President.

He added that THRDC has hope in the government's commitment and improving learning platforms, and hence it has put in place ICT policy as a platform to transform Tanzania into a society with knowledge.

He mentioned some service delivery systems like financial management systems, National Salary Systems, Human Resources management systems, websites and special support systems.

Tanzania joined OGP in 2011 and pulled out in 2017 and so far it has 76 members, where 14 of them are from the African continent.