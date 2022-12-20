Tanzania: Govt Insists on Migration Laws Observance

THE Government has emphasised on the adherence to laws and procedures guiding migration to and from the country.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Jumanne Sagini made statement during commemoration of the International Migrants Day in Dar es Salaam, on Sunday.

He said failure to follow the laws and procedures when travelling abroad or entering this country leads to unnecessary inconveniencies and brushing shoulders with the law.

He also used the platform to advise the Immigration Department to come up with a special system that would legalise the stay of immigrants, who have lived in the country for a long time without causing any trouble.

Earlier, Commissioner General of Immigration (CGI) Dr Anna Makakala said Tanzania, like other countries, has continued to use immigrants for the development and prosperity of the country as they contribute to increasing of the national income through tourism, investment, employment, and professional fields such as engineering, medicine, sports, law, and medicine.

"Statistics show that, from January to November 2022, a total of 1,173,205 foreign nationals entered the country for various purposes, including tourism, excursions, studies, and other short-term activities," said Makakala

She added that, during the said period, a total of 16,022 electronic visas were issued to foreign citizens, while a total of 110,137 Tanzanian citizens received new electronic passports from January to November 2022.

"In terms of Tanzanians who returned to the country from various countries, there are 220,423 and those who left the country are 250,540," she emphasized.

In a related development, the CGI thanked the International Migration Organisation IOM, under the leadership of the Resident Representative of the organization, Maurizio Busatti, for the cooperation in repatriation of a total of 993 Ethiopian citizens, out of which 441 are through the funding from the IOM and 552 through funding from their families.

On his part, the Resident Representative of the IOM, Maurizio Busatti, insisted on respecting human dignity because when it is lacking, it leads to chaos, citing the saga of xenophobia in South Africa and the chaos in Syria.

He also applauded Tanzania for continuing to be an Island of peace and for receiving immigrants from various countries experiencing conflicts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the part of Ilala district Commissioner, Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija, representing Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makala, applauded the Immigration Department for continuing to control illegal immigrants in the country, as Tanzania is like a gateway to various countries in Eastern and Southern Africa.

He also praised the efforts of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan to successfully repatriate illegal immigrants, who have completed their sentences in the country and to give relief to the prisons that had a large number of these prisoners.

The International Migrants Day in the World was officially established on December 4, 2000, after Resolution 55/93 was approved by the United Nations General Assembly.

Since the adoption of that resolution, many countries in the world and non-governmental institutions have had a special procedure to celebrate this day on December 18 of each year.

This year, International Migrants Day has the slogan "I am a Migrant."