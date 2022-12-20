Tanzania: Over 2700 Advocates Risk Being Removed From Practicing

A total of 2,743 advocates under the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), equivalent to 24 per cent of all members, are at risk of being removed from the Roll of Advocates due to failure to pay their outstanding membership fees.

Removing them from the Roll of Advocates means that is to bar them from practicing the profession in courts.

An advert issued by TLS on Monday said that the defaulting members have only three weeks 21 days to have the outstanding balance paid.

An advert that was posted on Monday in the Daily News issue number 131142, listed names of 2,743 TLS members who have failed to pay their outstanding membership fees even after they were reminded on 26th October this year.

On 26th October, 2022 TLS issued twenty one (21) days' notice to the defaulting members to remind them of their outstanding membership fees balances.

"After expiry of the twenty one (21) days' notice to defaulting members, the Society moves to the next stage of publishing the names of the defaulting members to date," read part of the advert issued by TLS yesterday.

According to TLS, Fourteen (14) days after publishing the names, the Society will take the names of remaining defaulting members to the Chief Justice for further actions.