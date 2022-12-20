Africa: Countries Urged to Urgently Transform Health Systems

Bukoba — THE second edition of the International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2022), has called for increased investments in African health systems.

The meeting further called for greater solidarity among African nations and global partners to advance local manufacturing of health products, strengthen emergency preparedness and response, and expand universal health coverage.

The conference also shone a spotlight on the new Public Health Order for Africa, a roadmap for sustainable health outcomes and improved health security championed by the African Union and Africa CDC.

Drawing on lessons from Africa's past experiences in outbreak response, the New Public Health Order is guided by principles of local ownership, leadership, equity, innovation and self-reliance.

Throughout the three days of the conference, stakeholders echoed the call for a new approach that empowers African countries to be prepared for the health challenges of the future.

"These conversations and moments showcase what we are all doing to realize a New Public Health Order for Africa. The conversations showed that we have come a long way since we launched the New Public Health Order in 2020. But we have more work to do. Every one of our brothers and sisters has equal access to quality healthcare," said Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Acting Director, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC),

The Africa CDC and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to jointly enhance supply security and facilitate equitable access to quality approved anti-malarials, thereby maximising the use and health impact of existing products on the continent.

The collaboration aims to support African Union Member States in accelerating and scaling-up African manufacturing, building on existing capacities and developing new ones to support the manufacturing of quality-assured malaria APIs and FPPs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MoU further outlines Africa CDC and MMV's commitment to work with partners to ensure funding and procurement of locally manufactured quality-assured medical commodities.

Sessions focused on Africa's most pressing health challenges and topical issues, including re-emerging and high burden infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, mental health, the role of women leaders in public health, technology and digital health innovations, and the power of engaging civil society, community actors, and the private sector to advance shared health goals.

As the conference came to a close, the African Union and Africa CDC announced that the third International Conference on Public Health in Africa - CPHIA 2023 - will be hosted in partnership with the Zambia Ministry of Health in Lusaka City, in Zambia.

The 3-day conference, held at the Kigali Convention, in Rwanda from 13-15th December 2022, attracted over 2,500 participants from 90 countries across the African continent and beyond, including Heads of State and Ministers of Health, leading scientists and researchers, and representatives from the private sector, civil society, and global health and development organisations.