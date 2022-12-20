Namibia: Councillors Call for Urgent Network Coverage in Rural Zambezi

ZAMBEZI regional councillors say many rural communities in the region are still unable to access information via available modes of communication due to a lack of network reception towers in those areas.

They said this during the Zambezi regional consultative meeting on the Government Communication Strategy 2022 to 2027 at Katima Mulilo last week.

Through the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, the government has drafted the communication strategy to serve as a blueprint to direct the coordination and dissemination of government information to the public.

Kabbe South constituency councillor John Likando said as soon as one leaves Katima Mulilo one already starts experiencing network interruption.

He said there is no network reception at Bwabwata National Park, for example, for over 524 kilometres, despite communities living there.

"Investments in network infrastructure seem to be mostly focused in towns. However, in rural areas, communities are not only unable to access the internet, but also cannot share the information they have with the nation or their loved ones," Likando said.

Kongola constituency councillor Bennety Busihu said the San and other communities at Choi, Chetto, Omega 3, Masambo, and Singalamwe have not been able to listen to local radio stations since independence.

Hence, the need for the government to look into this matter with urgency, he said.

Katima Mulilo Urban constituency councillor Kennedy Simasiku appealed to government institutions to ensure that their websites are not only functional, but also updated to facilitate the smooth flow of information between the public and the government.

Chief regional officer Regina Ndopu-Lubinda said local network access in the region is not strong and is often overpowered by foreign networks.

"People in the Boma location are constantly experiencing network interruption. Some of the residents are even charged for roaming while they are in the country.

"We really need our network infrastructure to be upgraded so we can communicate effectively," she said.

In response to their concerns, the minister of information and communications technology, Peya Mushelenga, who was present at the consultative meeting, said he agreed that the region suffers poor network and radio coverage.

He advised the regional leadership to jointly spearhead a stakeholder engagement with the relevant network operators and line ministries to properly address the issue.