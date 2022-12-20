Tanzania: 44-Year Land Conflict in Kondoa Finally Over

THE long-lived land conflict between the King'ang'a prison and residents of Kingale ward in Kondoa district is finally over.

This was upon intervention by Home Affairs Minister Yusuf Masauni, who had held closed meetings at the area with authorities.

Minister Masauni had meeting with Dodoma Regional Commissioner, land experts and prison officials at the Prison facility discussing over the issue.

Upon the meeting, Mr Masauni announced to have settled the conflict which existed since 1978.

Speaking to hundreds of residents at a public rally in the ward, the minister told them that the conflict has come to an end and has now become a history.

"Before coming here we had a meeting during which we discussed in depth and as minister with the mandate to deal with the issue. We have given ourselves up to December 30, this year to resolve issue so as to enable you (residents) get land for your farming activities without any problems.

"We have also agreed that in the coming week or so, through our experts, we shall make an in-depth assessment for the allocation of the disputed land that will satisfy both sides, but I ask you to support any recommendations that will be made," he said.

He said after the decision, from now on the residents will continue engaging in farming and will also be able to utilise numerous opportunities that will be provided by the government.

For her part, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Senyamule, said the land conflict existed for long time and several attempts were made to resolve but were futile, but with the visit of minister Masauni, the matter would be resolved once and for all.

The representative of the Commissioner General of Prisons SACP Omary Salum, said the issue has been hindering their activities and that they did not like it to continue.

King'ang'a Prison was established on February 25, 1975 as Prisons livestock farm after securing land from Chemchem village and its survey and demarcation started on June 25, 1978 and ended in October 1978.