Tanzania: Construction of 56 Classrooms Almost Complete

19 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

CONSTRUCTION of 56 secondary school classrooms worth 1.12bn/- in Mtwara District have been completed by 99 per cent.

Mtwara District Commissioner Mr Dunstan Kyobya confirmed the new development here, saying the classrooms are set to be handed over this week.

He said 21 classrooms, worth 450m/-, have been constructed at Mtwara Mikindani Municipal Council, 26 others worth 420m/- have been constructed in Mtwara District Council and nine others worth 180m/- have been constructed in Nanyamba Town Council.

The DC said the classrooms that are yet to be fully completed will be handed over this week ready to accommodate new Form One students to join secondary schools nex year.

Meanwhile, Mr Kyobya asked parents and guardians to register their children eligible for pri-primary and primary schools including to those who are expected Form One next year.

Mr Kyobya said the move will help ensure smooth enrollment and better management of all the children and students to join school education next year.

The DC made the call when receiving a donation of mattresses, beds and bed nets donated by Moravian Church in Mtwara to support vulnerable children in the district.

The DC highly thanked the management of the church, insisting the need for religious leaders to condemn acts of violence against children in district.

