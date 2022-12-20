Kenya's 9 EALA Reps Formally Assume Roles After Swearing in Arusha

Arusha — All the nine members representing Kenya at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have formally assumed their roles, following their swearing in at a sitting in the Arusha-based regional legislative assembly on Monday.

Kanini Kega, Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo, Hassan Omar, Suleiman Shabal, David Sankok, Zipporah Kering, Falhada Iman Dekow and Godfrey Mwangi Maina were elected to EALA on November 17 by Kenya's bicameral Parliament.

Kenya's EAC and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano assumed as an Ex-Officio Member.

Five members are drawn from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance while four are from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

The 9-member team posed for a photo session at the steps of the EALA chambers after they assumed their duties.

"New Kids On The Block. Congratulations to all members of the East Africa Legislative Assembly," Odinga Tweeted.

According to the East African, EALA MPs earn a basic salary of Sh781,776 ($6,408) and allowances that could amount to about Sh1.7 million ($14,000). The 54 MPs are entitled to Sh19,520 ($160) each per sitting.

EALA has seven committees that ensure it accomplishes its mandate.

They are the Accounts Committee; Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources, General Purpose, Commission, Legal, Rules and Privileges, Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution and Trade Communication and Investment Committee.

Every initial partner state in the EAC before the inclusion of DRC Congo, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan is required to present nine members who the parliaments of their respective nations elect.

Members are elected on a five-year renewable term.