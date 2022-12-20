Kenya: Mother to Baby Sagini's Assailant Arrested in Nairobi

Nairobi — The mother to the prime suspect in Baby Sagini's assault was arrested Monday evening in Nairobi hours after the court authorized continued detention of her son arrested on Sunday.

Pacifica Nyakerario was apprehended by detectives seeking more information of those behind a conspiracy that saw Sagini's eyes gouged out in a cruel assault after the 3-year-old boy was snatched away from playmates outside his grandmother's home.

Police are also holding the boy's mother who is set to be charged with child neglect.

She was booked at Nyanchwa Police Station under OB NO. 13/18/12/2022.

Nyakerrario's arrest on Monday followed an eventful weekend that saw 26-year-old Maina Ochogo arrested and presented in court for attempted murder.

The court allowed the police to continue holding Ochogo for five additional days.

He appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno where he was formally accused of assaulting the boy identified as Sagini Junior at Ikuruma village in Marani subcounty in Kisii.

Prosecutor Hilary Kaino filled an application to detain the suspect for five days to enable the police conclude investigations and also arrest more suspects.

Kaino told the court that Ochogo was seen escorting his mother to a bus station, who then fled to Nairobi on the day Sagini was found in a maize plantation, his eyes brutally plucked off.

"The main suspect was the last person seen with this child on the evening hours before he disappeared, the following morning this suspect left to Nairobi," Kaino told the court.

The prosecutor further told the court that holding the suspect will ensure the victim's safety and that of the general public.

Daphine Biyaki and Nduhukire Anita, advocates holding brief for Sagini, agreed with the prosecutor's application to detain the suspect for five days.

The court ruled that the suspect will be detained at Rioma Police Station for five days as the police conclude investigations.

"The suspect will be arraigned in the same court on 23rd December to know his fate as the court gives directions," said the Magistrate.