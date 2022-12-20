Tanzania: VP Warns Environmental Destructors

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Phillip Mpango has warned government leaders who contribute to destruction of environment and water sources to refrain from the act so as to save the nation from ongoing aftermaths.

"It is imperative that leaders get rid of personal interests in order to save rivers, because destroying the rivers has big impacts to Tanzanians," Dr Mpango stated, while calling for concerted efforts from the government, religious institutions, private sector players, media and political parties to collectively fight environmental degradation.

Dr Mpango made the statement yesterday in Iringa region when addressing the special forum for media and environment stakeholders held to discuss challenges and the way forward on how to overcome environmental degradation.

He said, the effects of climate change that the country is now experiencing, require stakeholders to come together and have joint front in addressing the challenge.

"This is a cross-cutting issue that needs attention of all stakeholders be it the central government, local government, public and private institutions, members of the media, religious institutions and all political parties," he pointed out.

Elaborating, the Vice-President mentioned various efforts that the government is taking to enhance environmental protection as including reviewing and launching environmental protection policy, continuous provision of public education and involvement of stakeholders on issues related to the environment.

"Environmental conservation is among the top priorities in day-to-day activities of the government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan," he said, insisting that crucial measures will continue to be taken to ensure the environment is well protected.

Giving out statistics, Dr Mpango said the rate of environmental degradation and pollution has been increasing every year from 1980 to date due to human activities.

"The rate of environmental degradation was 42 per cent in 1980, 50 per cent in 2012 and 63 per cent in 2018. This is caused by human activities," explained the Vice-President.

Expounding further he tasked the management of water basins to demolish barriers or water floors that have been illegally constructed by farmers in various areas.

"These actions should be taken out with immediate effect and at the cost of those who constructed the walls," he instructed.

This was in response to the concern issued by the Chairperson of Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) Deodatus Balile, who said there are 12 families owning the Ihefu ranch-something that has resulted in blocking water flow to Ruaha Mkuu river that in turn is the main source of water flow to Mtera dam and Rufiji river feeding the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project (JNHPP).

The Vice-President also instructed the relevant ministries to work on government directives including placing demarcation marks, which show boundaries of the water bodies, rover basins as well as effective implementation of the laws for national development.

In another development, the Vice-President instructed the Minister of State Vice-President's Office-Union and Environment Selemani Jafo to maintain the cooperation with media stakeholders for the sake of making the environment's conservation efforts sustainable and understood by all Tanzanians.

"Media should be well engaged in environmental conservation campaigns, since they are too influential and are capable of reaching many Tanzanians at a go... the cooperation is crucial for the realisation of all the targets," he noted.